Selected Items from September 1985
• Player’s at 503 East Maguire, on the third, offered luncheon specials that included steak and fried shrimp, baked potato or steak fries and salad bar for $5.95.
• On the tenth, Jerry Hughes presented a plaque to Peggy Martin, head volleyball coach at what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM), in honor of her 300th victory. Over the next week, the team extended its season’s record to 14-0 even with Pat Staszak, Julie Bartin and Michelle Herman having sprained ankles.
• NBC launched “The Golden Girls” staring Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan and Betty White on the 14th. The series ran for seven years winning many awards including 11 Emmys, 5 American Comedy awards and 4 Golden Globes.
• Greta Garbo turned 80 on the 19th.
• The California Angels came to Kansas City leading the Royals in the Western Division by one game on the 30th. On that day, Brett Saberhagen pitched a complete game win, 3-1. Pitching remained a key element of the Royals winning the division by one game over the Angels.
Personal Perspective for September 1985
We, meaning the family, were not into “The Golden Girls” when it debuted unless you consider the UCM volleyball players as golden based on how they played.
We, meaning most everyone within 100 miles of Kauffman Stadium, were into the Royals. As good as Saberhagen was, my favorite pitcher was Dennis Leonard; and everyone loved to see Dan Quisenberry come out of the bull pin. Baseball was an enjoyable distraction.
Admittedly, the Royals have been down of late. Still, back this spring, Rhae and I planned a daughter-father game for opening day. I guess I’ll just have to start a bucket list and put “Royals opening day” on it. When do you think the earliest possibility is for me to check off that item?
“The Golden Girls” remain popular. The home where it was filmed recently sold for $4 million. That was $1 million more than its asking price: Impressive even with housing prices and homelessness on the increase.
I am sure that the popularity of our Central Missouri golden girls is also increasing even as the length of their absences from the courts and fields increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.