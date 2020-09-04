Selected Items from September 1980
• Central Missouri State University (now the University of Central Missouri) Mules football team was 2-0-1 during the month of September. First-year head coach Alan Molde was happy with the team’s 3-3 tie with Missouri Southern as the team converted an on-sides kick by Don Wilkinson in the opening series. He was less happy in the win against Emporia State as the half ended after Pat Goldwin went 34 yards to make the score 17-0, but the team went cold in the second half as Emporia State scored 11 unanswered points. The Mules finished the month with a win in the mud at Arkansas-Monticello.
• The University of Missouri fielded a powerful offense that year. Coach Warren Powers’ Tigers started the year with three wins in September on their way to an 8-4 season, which included a 25-28 loss to Memphis in the Liberty Bowl.
• The University of Alabama also went 3-0 in September defeating Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt by a total 126-38. Paul “Bear” Bryant’s team went 10-2 that year and defeated Baylor in the Cotton Bowl 30-2.
• In “Frank & Ernest” on the 24th, Frank said, “I’m only now realizing how much inflation is out of hand,” as the two men read a sign over the bar, “Free Lunch: $1.95.”
Personal Perspective for September 1980
Inflation was an issue. No doubt it contributed to Ronald Reagan’s landslide victory over the first-term President Jimmy Carter. However, inflation was not a major consideration for me. Retirement seemed a long way away.
Football was more relevant. I was pulling for the Bear and the Tide to win another national championship. Georgia went 12-0 and outscored Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia ended the year ranked No. 1 in the polls, but their title wasn’t official.
With two major conferences joining other conferences in postponing football this year, the validity of any title this year will again be open to challenge given we have a season as we should. The athletes as players would be safer than as students.
This year’s pandemic may be the inflation of 1980. If so, the success of the college football season could well predict the outcome of this year’s election. Remember you read it here.
(0) comments
