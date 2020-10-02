Selected Items from October 1975
• An ad for Ward Grocery, 404 Mulberry, on the first had round steak, $1.39 per lb.; Oldham sausage, $1.48 per lb.; pork roast, $1.38 per lb.; beef liver, $0.59 per lb.; lettuce, head, $0.25; and, tomatoes, $0.35 per lb.
• The Thursday night TV lineup starting at 8 p.m. that month was “Streets of San Francisco” followed by “Harry O” on ABC, “Thursday Night Movies” on CBS and “Thursday Night at the Movies” on NBC.
• On the sixth, in “Born Loser,” Brutus observed the trees as he ties his shoes for a jog. As he trots down the street, he yells to his neighbor, “The sap is running.” The reply was “So I see.”
• Homecoming for what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM) was Oct. 10-11 that year. Different folks had different responses to what homecoming meant to them, but to Russell Coleman, Central’s director of the marching band, it was predictable, “It’s band day.” To Head Coach Walt Hicklin it probably meant football as the Mules defeated the Bears from what is now Missouri State University 24-14.
Personal Perspective for October 1975
Looking back on that fall, we were happy, in debt, but it was manageable and the three of us, mother, daddy and toddler were close. We loved each other. Our jobs were demanding but we shared tasks and made time to be together. We had cookouts on our new land and enjoyed the UCM homecoming parade.
As I look back, the fall seemed longer than the ones we’ve had in recent years. I have been saying for some time now that we have nice falls, the whole week of it.
There is a sadness to fall: seeing the end of summer and the dying of flowers and the end of fresh veggies. There are also joys in fall. It has traditionally provided another opportunity to begin anew. Then, I have relished the new TV shows and, of course, the new football season.
COVID-19 has certainly added to the sorrows of fall and made it harder for us to fully participate in entertaining events. Still, as long as there is life, we can love. If we love, we will survive.
FYI: For the Nov. 3 election, you can register to vote before Oct. 7; absentee voting has already started.
