Selected Items from September 1975
• On the 5th, the Friday night special at the Holiday Inn was a catfish dinner for $3.50. That included the salad bar, hush puppies, French fries, spinach-cauliflower, hot rolls and coffee or tea.
• Coach Fred Hanna’s Holden Eagles shut out Concordia 20-0 on the 5th despite losing quarterback Bob Mickey who reinjured his knee early in the second half. He was replaced by Bill Hunt who lead the Eagles to two scores.
• The Warrensburg Tigers started the month with a loss and a win. With several players missing, including defensive tackle Sebring White and running back Scott Barbee, the team lost to Higginsville, 27-7 on the 5th. With the return of White and Timmy Reed scoring three TD’s, the Tigers bested the Bears of Butler, 20-7 on the 12th. “The offensive line blew them out when they had to,” said coach George Arnold.
• On the 17th, Kyle M. Chandler celebrated his 10th birthday. Twenty-one years later, he would star in the TV drama, “Friday Night Lights” as a high-school football coach in a typical Texas town. The show was on NBC for two years before moving to DirecTV in 2008 for three years.
Personal Perspective for September 1975
Coaching flag football that fall I was reminded of my youth. Growing up in Alabama, you’d know, I played football. “My Football Life” on my website provides the heart of that story.
I was also reminded of earlier times by the stars and bars in the windows of several trucks I saw. I played for the Butler High Rebels. We flew the Confederate flag at Homecoming although there were more children of the Redstone-Arsenal German and Japanese scientists than southerners on our team. We generally were not racist. My online story, “We Stood Up” speaks clearly to that point.
Still, I have positive feelings for the rebel flag independent of what it represented to the Confederate States of America. I also marched behind the Union flag as a soldier in the U.S. Army. I am an American, and my stronger feelings are triggered by the Stars and Stripes. The Stars and Stripes represents winners. It is the symbol we should support and display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.