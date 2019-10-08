Selected items from October 1984
• In a letter to Ann Landers on the 8th, a woman said she had been married to a drunk long enough to know and she had concluded that drunks needed to take responsibility for their problems.
• On the 11th, Kathy Sullivan became the first woman to walk in space.
• Two children in the “For Better or Worse” panel on the 11th were calling each other names. They stopped when the mother came to the door. When she left, one of them asked, “Now where were we?”
• A 32-year-old woman wrote Ann Landers saying she and her 34-year-old husband could not agree on starting a family. In her response on the 12th, Landers advised the woman to seek couples counselling.
Some local items from October 1984
• A Corner Café ad on the 4th offered breakfast all day, and specials until 11 a.m. for $1.75. Luncheon specials were $2.85 per meal; on Thursday it was a fried-chicken dinner.
• On the 10th at what is now the University of Central Missouri, State Sen. Harriette Woods spoke about the need for the state to address pay equity for women.
• For the first time during homecoming week at what is now UCM, the Theatre Department offered a main-stage production from Oct. 10-13. The play was a comedy, “Born Yesterday,” directed by professor James Highlander.
Personal perspective for October 1984
After the homecoming parade that Saturday morning, we got in our new Toyota Camry. We buckled our seat belts, perhaps as a good example to daughter Ami Rhae and her friend who had slept over the previous night.
We turned north on Warren Street and crossed Gay Street after the stop. I heard Sara scream and saw on the side street the flying car and then the woman’s face through the windshield of her car as it screeched to a stop directly in front of me. My only option was to steer around her vehicle.
Fortunately, the southbound car stopped, allowing me to return to my lane. I could hear the person in the car behind us giving the woman a driving lesson. There was nothing I could add; so, I calmed myself some and I drove on to KFC.
