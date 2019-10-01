Selected items from October 1974
• “Born Loser” on the 8th had two men waiting on a bus. One said his son still sucked his thumb. The other man said he did not see that as a problem. The first man said he saw it as a problem, and so did his son’s wife.
• From “Today in History,” for Oct. 14: In 1890, Dwight Eisenhower, our 34th president, was born in Denison, Texas. In 1899, “Literary Digest” predicted that the horseless-carriage would not succeed.
Local items from October 1974
• In observation of Fire Prevention Week, on the 8th, children from Norma Roberson’s Ridge View kindergarten class saw the newest Warrensburg fire truck. Photographed in the driver’s seat were Stephanie Roberts, Michael Waible and Jesse White, with Kerry Flanagan on the running board and Gary Nenninger looking through the ladder.
• Roy Wyrick wrote a testimonial to the ability of 4-H participation to increase one’s self-esteem and leadership traits during 4-H Week on the 8th.
An ad from KU KU on the 17th wished success to area teams and invited everyone to stop by for a dining pleasure. On Tuesday’s family day, hamburgers were 22 cents each.
• At half time of the homecoming game at what is now the University of Central Missouri, Ann Reed a music major from Webster Grove, was crowned queen. During the game, Raymond Bass caught four passes for 90 yards for a career total of 1,718 yards to set a UCM record, and Bill Mullis set a single-game punting record for an average of 56.1 yards, however, the Mules lost to Northwestern State University, 7-3.
Personal perspective for October 1974
By that third annual homecoming-day tradition, the party had dwindled to just the three of us. We loaded everything we’d need for one-year-old Ami Rhae into the Red Super Beetle. The supplies filled the little car. We would be away from home for less than two hours. Time away from home seemed irrelevant; most stuff was needed regardless of time gone.
As I look back, I realize parents must supply much for their children regardless of age of the child. Sara and I have been lucky; the load has been light.
