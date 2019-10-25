Selected items from October 2009
• On the 7th, in a response to a blog by Jessica Rosenberg, “The wonderful terrible twos,” Ellen Steward said, “I’m glad you’re getting to savor all those moments.”
• Blogger Late Blooming Mom argued on the 21st, based on her experience with her son, that it is the fours that are terrible, not the twos.
• The First International Day of Climate Action was held on the 24th. The day was sponsored by 350 Organization. The group adopted the name based on the scientific conclusion that 350 parts per million is the maximum level of carbon dioxide allowable if we were to avoid the negative impact of climate change. Current levels of carbon dioxide exceed 460 parts per million.
Local items from October 2009
• On the 5th, Principle Simone Dillingham of Warrensburg High School announced that Sean Reed and Jennifer Tian had earned the status of Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
• University of Central Missouri head football coach Willie Spitz summarized the team’s play, after the homecoming game on the 9th, “I think we played well in all three phases,” after the Mules defeated Fort Hays State 48-3. Former Warrensburg Tiger Zain Gower contributed to the victory; for example, he had a 63-yard run to set up the Mules’ second touchdown.
• After seeing her home destroyed by fire on the 22nd, Susan Frazelle of Warrensburg held her cat and said, “At least I have my cat. He’s my baby. He saved my life!” Jade, the cat, had cried loudly enough to awaken Frazelle, allowing her to escape the smoke-filled house.
Personal perspective for October 2009
Ava, the granddaughter, was 2 that year. Her parents continued our tradition by bringing her down from Raytown for UCM’s homecoming. Of course, Ava didn’t get any of the Kentucky Fried Chicken. She wasn’t terrible either.
I’ve heard it said that “terrible twos” refers to all the even years. That does seem to fit more than restricting it to one year. The first year of driving usually comes in one of those even years. Clearly, parenting should mean a life-time commitment.
And, as is suggested by Steward’s response to the blog above, we need to savor all the moments.
