Selected items from October 1989
• On Oct. 5, publisher James H. Hale announced that the two major Kansas City newspapers would merge their operations and only print a morning edition, which would be The Kansas City Star.
• On the 6th, columnist Art Buchwald complained that he could not get on a talk show to promote his newest book unless he was a weirdo. He said the producer of “The Phil Donahue Show” promised him a slot, but only if he’d have a sex-change operation and they would pay for it. He declined the offer.
• In the “Shoe” cartoon on the 12th, Shoe said his desk had reached a state of perfect equilibrium. It was too messy for him to work on it, but to clear it would take the time he needed to do his work.
Some local items from October 1989
• During halftime at what is now the University of Central Missouri on the 14th, Michelle Renee Merando, an organizational communication major, was crowned homecoming queen.
• On the high school homecoming day, Oct. 6, Knob Noster was the only area team to win. Head coach Roger Hoenes used a strong running game to defeat Sherwood Christian 35-0.
• After sweeping the MIAA Round Robin II tournament on the 15th, Peggy Martin’s UCM volleyball team had a record of 28-4 and were top seed going into the MIAA Conference Championship.
Personal perspective for October 1989
I like it best when I have a story in mind when I begin looking for items for this column. However, based on the limited feedback I’ve gotten, the more favorite columns result when I must find something special in the items on which to base my perspective.
In searching for that something special, I feel much like I’m walking through a jungle. That is, I feel lost and nervous as I look.
Sometimes though, I quickly find something like Michelle Merando’s name. She was one of those students who deserved credit for our success in academia. She contributed in forensics, in establishing organizational communication as an innovative program at UCM and in campus-wide service.
Then I found Shoe’s desk that reminds me of mine. It becomes a walk in the woods.
