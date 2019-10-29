Selected items from October 2014
• On Oct. 7, a Spanish nurse was diagnosed with Ebola. It was the first identified case outside of Africa.
• Among the films released that month were: on the 12th, “No Good Deed” in which an escaped convict held a woman and her two children; on the 17th, “The Guest” wherein death follows the unexpected guest; and on the 19th, “A Walk Among the Tombstones,” a tale of tracking two deranged individuals.
• In “Peanuts” on the 16th, Pigpen kicked the ball to little Sally and told her to kick it back. She just looked at him and said, “You’re kidding.”
• On the 29th, San Francisco defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2 at Kauffman Stadium to win the World Series.
• The Halloween theme at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar, California that year was “Hauntingly Beautiful.”
Local items from October 2014
• Running back LaVana Taylor lead the University of Central Missouri Mules to a 31-19 win over the Central Oklahoma Broncos on the 18th.
• On the 31st, the Knob Noster Chamber of Commerce hosted a trick-or-treat party at the high school. The event included candy for the children and horseback rides. In Warrensburg, Main Street hosted a Halloween event along Holden Street. Merchants gave away candy and sponsored games, including a hay-dig scavenger hunt. Old Drum Coffee House and Bakery sponsored a cookie walk, and firefighters provided free hotdogs for everyone at the downtown fire station.
Personal perspective for October 2014
Children go trick-or-treating. Adults tell scary stories, watch horror movies and attend costume parties. My reaction to it is much like Sally Brown’s being expected to kick a football; although dressing in costumes could be fun.
It all sounds somewhat pagan and some people do trace it to Celtic rituals, but there is a Christian element. Halloween, Hallows’ Evening or All Saints Eve are all names for welcoming in All Hallows’ Days. The three days starting this Friday are a period for remembering the saints and other good people who are dead.
Like the spiritual connection of many of our holidays, we seem to have lost the reflective dimension of All Hallows’ Days. Given recent deaths, that will change for me this weekend.
