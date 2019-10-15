Selected items from October 1994
• On Oct. 1, South African President Nelson Mandela visited the USA. On the 4th, he made his first official visit to the White House. Mandela had earned his law degree from the University of South Africa while still in prison.
• On the 21st, North Korea signed a pact to stop further development of its nuclear programs. It was to permit inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which would verify North Korean compliance.
• At the age of 14, Venus Williams made her professional debut on the 31st in Oakland, California, where she defeated 58th-ranked Shaun Stafford 6-3, 6-4.
Local items from October 1994
• Sky Haven Airport was renamed the Central Missouri State University (now University of Missouri) Max B. Swisher Airport on the 1st. Pictured were Max Swisher, wife Lorena, Regent Gene Harmon and University President Ed Elliot. Lorena Swisher said, “I don’t have the words to express my excitement and happiness.”
• In a recognition of 4-H Week on the 3rd, it was noted that the county had 15 4-H clubs with 383 members and 174 adult volunteers.
• On the 6th, Coach Ron Clawson said that year’s cross country team might well be the best track team in Warrensburg High School’s history. He identified as standouts Katie Cox and Jamie Baker, and added that Joe Mack was doing well as a freshman.
• Shelley (Dillingham) and Charles Brant celebrated their 40th anniversary on the 9th at Heartland Baptist Church.
Personal perspective for October 1994
I was not surprised to see that it was Lorena, and not Max, quoted in terms of Sky Haven becoming the Swisher Airport. I knew Lorena mostly by reputation. However, she had always been expressive in her thank-you notes for the pear conserves that I would occasionally give to Max (which were themselves an expression of thanks for some favor he had done) and in response to my yearly timshel card.
Max, clearly one of the most intelligent persons with whom I talked in my life, liked to downplay his knowledge and speaking ability. Often, he said to me, “All I learned in school were the pronouns. Somehow, I could remember them: he, she, it.” Lorena and Max were both cultured.
