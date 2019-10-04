Selected items from October 1979
• Released on the 12th, a Gallop survey had 51% of responders saying they trusted newspapers “very much” compared to only 38% for TV.
• On the 15th, in a letter to Ann Landers, a pet owner had recently rescued an animal that had been neglected and had the pet put down. Landers wondered why the writer didn’t keep the animal as a second pet.
Local items from October 1979
• A recital at what is now the University of Central Missouri on the 11th featured Prof. William Hammond on the French horn.
• On the 13th, during homecoming at what is now UCM, Ucola (Collier) Katzentine of Miami Beach and Secretary of State James C. Kirkpartrick were recognized as outstanding alumni.
• A Hardee’s ad on the 26th offered two ham, egg and cheese biscuits for $1.29.
Personal perspective for October 1979
Both Sara and I came from “dog” families; so, when Ami Rhae was judged old enough, we got a dog. But Ami wanted a cat. I told her that when we moved into the new house, she could have a cat.
The plan was that the cat, Kelly, would be an outside pet. We bought an igloo-styled house, placed it on the deck, padded it and made her a bed in it. She seemed to accept it in the daytime.
The evening was pleasant. We were upstairs with the window open when we heard her meow coming from the ground below. Then we heard her scaling the cedar siding up the wall. She quickly made it onto the screen of the window. The screen was fixed; we could not move it. Sara talked to Kelly while I went outside to see if I could get a ladder up to where she was holding on by her toe nails.
She fell before I could reach her. Her body hit the covering over the first-floor, bay window, but broke no bones. She was still breathing. We wrapped her in a blanket and I comforted her in the rocker where we had held Ami as a baby. Finally, Kelly started purring and I knew she was an indoor pet.
