Selected Items from October 1985
• On the 20th, the Department of Defense decided to test all 21 million military personnel for the AIDS virus.
• Gov. John Ashcroft aboard the World Series Special on its way to St. Louis made a whistle stop in Warrensburg on the 21st. Ashcroft was greeted by more than 500 people. At that point, the Kansas City Royals were down 0-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals.
• On the 26th, the Royals won game 6 of the World Series by a score of 2-1 which tied the series three games each. Dick Howser’s Royals ended all suspense the next evening with an 11-0 shutout. Bret Saberhagen was the Series’ Most Valuable Player as the team brought an MLB championship to Kansas City.
• Paid circulation for daily newspapers in the United States that month was in excess of 60 million households or almost 80%. That figure was down from over 100% of households paying for a daily paper in 1950. The percentage has continued to drop: in 2000, the ratio was less than 60% and in 2010 it was less than 40%
Personal Perspective for October 1985
Even when I was able to listen to a game in the Royals-Cardinals series, I still read the details of the game in the newspaper. I know that enjoyment of the printed paper is rooted in my past. Reading the comics was one pleasure on which we could depend almost every day and especially on Sundays.
As I learned about our basic freedoms in the United States, I concluded that all it takes for dictatorships to prevail is for free presses to stop.
I was among the people who jokingly referred to the Daily Star-Journal as the “Daily Disappointment;” still, I knew that the humor reflected a belief that we were fortunate to have our local paper.
When the DSJ was struggling, even before it changed ownership, I pondered how I might contribute in some small measure to its life. Thus, here I am hoping that you will support my cause even as our paper has now become the “Friday Star Journal.” For it to be “Daily,” you need to assess it online at dsjnow.com. Certainly, log on each Tuesday to read this series!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.