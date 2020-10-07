Selected Items from October 1980
• At what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM) on the 17th, it was announced that Phyllis Collins, sponsored by Black Collegians and Captain of Central’s Cheerleaders, had been elected as UCM’s homecoming queen.
• On the 18th, the Mules football team, coached by Al Molde, defeated what is now Lincoln University by a score of 20-7. Running back Pat Goodwin carried the ball 16 times for 54 total yards.
• KFC ad on the 24th: “Big Chicken Feed” for $6.49 includes 12-piece dinner with two large mashed potatoes, one large gravy and six rolls.
• Oct. 28: With Howard K. Smith moderating, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter debated for the only time. During his closing, Reagan spoke to the decision that the voter would make, “It might be well if you would ask yourself, are you better off than you were four years ago? Is it easier for you to go and buy things in the stores than it was four years ago? Is there more or less unemployment in the country than there was four years ago? Is America as respected throughout the world as it was? Do you feel that our security is as safe, that we’re as strong as we were four years ago?” He concluded that the answers to those questions should determine each person’s vote.
• On the 29th, speaking at the University Union at what is now UCM, U.S. Senator John Danforth identified the country’s lack of leadership under President Jimmy Carter as a major problem.
Personal Perspective for October 1980
I remember being surprised as the number of candidates marching in the UCM parade that month. I’m sure that we’d have a good procession of politicians again this year if we only had the parade. Well, we had KFC that year and we can’t have that either this year.
What we do have is a hotly contested presidential race. Both sides claim that our nation hangs in the balance. Given its perceived importance, if you’re eligible, you really should make the effort to vote. If you are concerned about catching COVID-19, absentee voting provides an option. Absentee voting has already started and continues until Nov. 2 at the County Clerk’s office, Suite 205 in the courthouse from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
