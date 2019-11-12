Selected items from November 1989
• In the “For Better or Worse” comic strip on the 20th, the man was asked how he knew so much about the law. His answer: “I watch ‘Night Court.’”
• On the 21st President George H.W. Bush pledged that he would keep his eyes open in meetings with the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the Malta Summit. In a joint press conference at the end of those meetings in December 1989, the two men declared an end to the Cold War.
• Fred Rogers of PBS’ “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” presented one of his sweaters to the Smithsonian Institution on the 22nd.
Some local items from November 1989
• William and Evelyn Barker enjoyed their 50th wedding anniversary at the Warrensburg Country Club on the 5th. Annemae and H. L. Coe celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the 25th at the Chilhowee Senior Center.
• The Warrensburg Area Cancer Society sponsored the 13th annual Great American Smokeout on the 15th. Eyes, ear and throat specialist Dr. Gay Francis said he quit smoking at 50 years of age and had felt better ever since.
• On the 16th, Betty North endowed a graduate research award in honor of her late husband Willard (Will) North, who was a faculty member at what is now the University of Central Missouri, where he oversaw much of the institutional-wide research activities.
Personal perspective for November 1989
For years before the “For Better or Worse” cartoon, I joked that someone should write a book, “The World According to Television.” I was fascinated by how often I found myself saying things as fact that I could trace to TV programs and they were drama more than news!
Based on his life-long research, Milton Rokeach emphasized how little of what we believe comes from personal experience. Mostly we have been taught by teachers we trust. In his research conducted last century, he identified three major sources of these teachers: family, school and religion.
Even without research, I think it is safe to conclude the need to add a fourth source with the emergence of media that is no longer controlled by the family. Given the scope of “social media,” media probably has the most influence on what we believe.
