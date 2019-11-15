Selected items from November 1994
• A political cartoon on the 4th asked why President Clinton was in the Mideast during the election period. The answer: No one wants him campaigning in the Midwest.
• The mother in the “For Better or Worse” strip on the 7th asked the husband how she could make the son at college value her letters. The husband replied, “Put a check in the next one.”
• On the 18th, the New Orleans Fire Department extinguished a hotel fire in the French Quarter.
Some local items from November 1994
• There was standing room only for the fall choral concert at what is now the University of Central Missouri on the 4th. Central’s Michael Lancaster and Barrington Brooker of Talladega College conducted.
• Nov. 3-5, the Talking Mules finished fourth at the Gateway Forensic Tournament in St. Louis. The competition included 55 schools from 16 states. Sam Cox, Director of Forensics at what is now UCM said, “to go to such a huge tournament and capture fourth is excellent.”
• On the 6th, J.C. Carter, accompanied by Elaine Marsh, presented a program, “Memories,” at the Oak Grove Community Church.
• Lynn Adrian Harmon was appointed to the Voluntary Life Insurance Commission by Gov. Mel Carnahan on the 16th.
Personal perspective for November 1994
Cox and I were working to reform academic debate and had arranged a sponsored “Debate about Debate” at the National Communication Association meeting that month in New Orleans.
Since Sara and I had made our last tuition payment for our daughter’s undergraduate education, we could afford for Sara to attend the convention also. We booked a hotel near the Café Du Monde looking forward to having beignets the next morning. It was late before we reached that hotel. We smelled smoke as we entered. The top two floors had been soaked in putting out a fire there earlier that day.
The hotel gave us alternative lodging. Their bus took us to it. We had no idea where we were when we got there. It was in a house being remodeled. Our room was the kitchen with a bed. We knew we would not get beignets. We did find a cozy neighborhood bar that had delicious burgers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.