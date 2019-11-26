Selected items from November 2009
• Food Network Magazine that month had recipes that included: appetizers of plum applesauce and sweet spiced nuts; butter-filled turkey with apple cranberry glaze; sides of baked apples with fennel, chestnut-potato puree, collard cornbread stuffing and perfect cranberry sauce; and classic apple pie, macadamia nut cream pie and maple pecan pie for dessert.
• On the 9th, 21-year-old Joe Cada became the youngest person to win the World Series of Poker Main Event. While he has not repeated that feat, he has won over $11 million in other tournaments.
• Susan Boyle released her debut album, “Dream a Dream,” on the 23rd. It was the best-selling album that year and won the Billboard Album of the Year in 2010.
Some local items from November 2009
• An ad from Parkers Market on 16th: Butterball frozen giant turkey, 99 cents per pound; boneless beef arm roast, 1.89 per pound; Cook’s bone-in super-trim half ham, $1.39 per pound; from the deli, a turkey dinner including turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy and green beans enough to feed six to eight, $54.99.
• Bertha and Bob Houx celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on the 17th. They saw it as a warmup for their 70th.
• On Thanksgiving Day, Johnson County Homeless Eliminated by Loving People held its annual feast for the homeless at the First Methodist Church of Warrensburg. Paula Glover coordinated the dinner, which was supported by churches, stores, restaurants and individuals. In preparing to serve 400 people, John Dicken cooked a dozen 20-pound turkeys. All the food was homemade, including the gravy and mashed potatoes. Members of the Methodist Church also baked pies, brownies, cookies and other desserts.
Personal perspective for November 2009
Our family of five was together for Thanksgiving Dinner that year. The meal could well have been from recipes found in a magazine. I know for a fact that some came from Better Homes and Gardens. I think at least one came from Southern Living.
You can take my word for it: They were prepared to perfection. Rob worked as a chef most of his early years, and Rhae is a perfectionist when it comes to almost anything. Still, I worked not to overeat. Yes, I failed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.