Selected items from November 1974
• On Nov. 5, Washington, D.C., had its first election under the 1973 Home Rule Act; Walter E. Washington was elected its first mayor. Also on the 5th, Ella Grasso was elected governor of Connecticut; she was the first woman governor of any state who was not the wife or widow of a previous governor.
• A bread company in the “Eek and Meek” cartoon concluded, “We can call it enriched, fortified and improved, but we can’t call it food.”
• “Today in History” for Nov. 13 reported that in 1794 President Washington sent troops to Pennsylvania to end the Whiskey Rebellion; in 1941 the naval battle of Guadalcanal began.
Local items from November 1974
• County Clerk Harry Briscoe, on Nov. 4, predicted a low voter turnout, perhaps 40% for the election the following day; but, on the 5th, Janet Ernest, voter registration clerk, reported that 54% had voted and absentee ballots were yet to be reported. One observer credited the turnout to the weather: “It was too wet to plow but not wet enough to stay home. The larger than expected turnout favored the Democrats as they retained all their incumbents and defeated all the incumbent Republicans up for reelection.
• “Backward Glances” by Shirley Ellis reported that on Nov. 11, 1905, the postal telegraph delivered election results that showed that Theodore Roosevelt had carried the state of New York, dashing the hopes of the Democrats.
• On the 8th, Gayla Graham was named Teenager of the Month by the Warrensburg Optimist Club.
Personal perspective for November 1974
Of course, there are no local elections this month and I know that you are all registered to vote on March 10 next year for the Presidential Preference Primary. However, I hope you feel an obligation to encourage others to follow your example.
I did not volunteer to serve in the military. I knew I would be drafted, and I proudly served when invited to do so. I served knowing that a democracy depends on the support of its citizens. Democracy also depends on its citizens casting informed ballots.
I am not telling you anything you don’t know and even practice. Now is the time to encourage the participation of others you know and love.
