Selected items from November 2004
• From the Nov. 3 “Mother Goose and Grimm:” The favorite pickup line from the Dutch Boy is “Let’s paint the town red.”
• It was announced on the 17th that Mickey Mouse would be grand marshal for the 2005 Tournament of Roses Parade.
• On the 17th, Kmart bought Sears for $11 million. Edward Lampert, CEO of the new corporation, planned to move most Sears stores out of shopping centers, hoping it would allow the new firm to better compete with other big-box stores.
• A New York Times headline read, “Shoppers brave the crowds on ‘Black Friday’” as the hoards shopped Macy’s on Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.
Some local items from November 2004
• On the 4th, a medical building at the corner of East Culton and Maguire streets was demolished to clear space for Family Video Movie Club.
• Grumpy’s on West Pine advertised a closeout sale on the 12th. Merchandise included a huge tool inventory. The sale would continue through the end of the year as everything had to go.
• On the 18th, the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce requested that Gov. Matt Blunt appoint the chamber as fee agent to replace Kay Bodenhamer, who had been appointed by Gov. Mel Carnahan. Tammy Long, executive director of the chamber, said monies earned through the office would benefit the community.
• From “Backward Glances” compiled by Frank Patterson: On Nov. 26, 1959, a lone bandit robbed B & B Liqueur store in Knob Noster of between $300 and $400.
Personal perspective for November 2004
The retail landscape in Johnson County has changed drastically over the years, even since 2004. We miss Parkers, Economy Lumber and countless other locally owned stores.
Although during last year’s holiday shopping we saw a surge in brick-and-mortar sales, the trend remains a move away from shopping in person. Clerks at the local Walmart tell me they fill 150 orders daily for their shopping service.
The preference for online shopping remains strong also. People are willing to take all the risks involved for the convenience. Obviously, they receive what they want, generally, often enough. Plus, they avoid almost, if not all, sales tax. The Missouri legislature has been slow to close that loophole. I keep hearing it will happen.
