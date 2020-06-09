Selected World Items from June 1985
• On the fourth, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Alabama’s “moment of silence” to replace school prayer violated the constitution’s separation of church and state.
• At the National Spelling Bee on the fifth, Balu Natarajan won the championship by correctly spelling “milieu.”
• June 8, Chris Evert bested Martina Navratilova two sets to one to win the French Open. It was Evert’s 17th Grand Slam and her sixth win in France.
• Coca Cola’s dream of a new coke was ended on the 10th as the company returned to the 99-year-old formula.
Some Local Items from June 1985
• On the second, Kiwanis Program Chair Dave Rowland introduced Southeast Elementary teacher Mary Belle Rowland who presented a program on aerospace at the University Inn.
• Lewis Lockard quickly changed the outlook for the Warrensburg Builders baseball team as he took the helm and saw the team beat Grain Valley 15-0 in their opening game on the 11th.
• Carolyn Coffield Mends was pictured on the 12th viewing her painting, “They Dare to Dream” on display at the Warren Edwards Library on what is now the University of Central Missouri. Mends said the painting depicted the feeling that dreams can be fulfilled through children.
• On the 15th, officials moved forward on plans to construct a new high school on the 30 acres at Highway DD and Mitchell Street after the passage of the $4.4 million bond levy.
Personal Perspective for June 1985
The voters helped many of us fulfill our dreams through our children by voting in the levy to construct a new Warrensburg High School. Education remains essential to reaching most goals and most parents dream about their children having success.
We can encourage our children to try harder and to practice more. But, practice does NOT make perfect; practice makes permanent. Education can reduce the need to try harder and a knowledgeable coach can help the child see where changes are needed in the performance. And, that process, those educators, deserve public support.
At some point, we must separate our dreams from our children’s goals and allow each child to own and work to fulfill their own dreams. Schools help to make that separation possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.