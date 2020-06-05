Selected World Items from June 1980
• In “Peanuts” on the 16th, Marcie and Charlie had just heard a speaker say the world would end the next day. Charlie told Marcie that the world could not end the next day because it was already the next day in Australia. Then, he suggested they move to Australia. Marcie told him not to make jokes.
• On the 17th, the Cincinnati Reds had lost three straight games and were down 3-2 when they came to bat in the top of the ninth. Johnny Bench hit a solo homer followed by Ray Knight, who had already homered in the seventh. Knight drove the ball over the fence for the winning score.
Some Local Items from June 1980
• June 13, seven Warrensburg High lads were selected to attend the American Legion Boy State. They were Paul Brown, Jon Cleveland, Stephan Alan Hanna, Brad McKinnis, Bruce Keseman, Winston Reid and Tim Stumpff.
• In her editorial on the 16th, Avis G. Tucker praised Sen. Jack Danforth for his efforts to fight inflation. These acts she said called for integrity, not political expediency.
• On the 18th, the Kiwanis Builders earned their first victory ever over the Warrensburg Bobcats. They followed that win on the 19th with Dana Joyner throwing a one-hitter to beat Whiteman Air Force Base 20-0
Personal Perspective for June 1980
After losing our baby pup, Bullet, shortly after the theft of Pepper, I knew our hearts demanded that we get another schnauzer. Yet, I was fearful of another disappointment. I looked for another pet secretively. Lead after lead led me to a pup that just wasn’t the right one. I was glad no one knew I was looking.
It was one of the hottest days I’ve seen in Missouri, but the AC in our Jeep wagon was working perfectly. I found him on the outside of Independence. He was older than I wanted; he was the last male to be selected. Still, he seemed right.
On the way home, he eased across the seat and nestled against my leg under the force of the AC. He had found a home and, considering our first two, we had found the Delightful Alternative, DAlt for short.
