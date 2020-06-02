Selected World Items from June 1975
• Foreshadowing similar laws in the U.S., three-point seat restraints were mandated in the Netherlands on the first. Front-seat passengers, 15 and older were required to use them.
• On the second, a more-fit Elvis finished his sold-out “Sweet Home Alabama” tour at the Von Braun Civic Center in Huntsville.
• Egyptian President Anwar Sadat reopened the Suez Canal on the fifth. The canal had been closed for eight years.
• On the 30th, Muhammad Ali successfully defended his WHB championship with a unanimous points decision over Englishman Joe Bugner in Malaysia.
Some Local Items from June 1975
• A Kroger’s ad on the fourth introduced the first in a series from the Wexford Homemaker’s Collection. Each item could be bought for 49 cents with no other purchase required. The set included salt/pepper shakers, nut dish, butter server, milk pitcher, and sugar bowl. A new item was added each week as supplies lasted.
• On the sixth, it was announced that Mrs. Ruby McDonald would retire after 31 years of teaching, the last 19 of those years as Warrensburg High School’s librarian.
• Debbie Nace, fiddle player and lead vocalist for Johnny Nace and the Midnighters, won first place in the “Grand Ole Opry Search” held on the seventh. That qualified her to participate at the finals.
• Pictured on the 11th: MuleStar Chair Don Marchi presented a check to Floyd Walker, who was the Athletic Director at what is now the University of Central Missouri. The check was for the general athletic scholarship fund.
Personal Perspective for June 1975
We spent that summer with Sara’s widowed dad in Sheffield in northwest Alabama. It gave an opportunity for our daughter to see that she had solid roots.
On our first weekend there, we were entertained at the home of Sara’s older brother T. C. He was an Elvis fan. We listened to a tape that his wife, Mary, had bought him at Elvis’ concert in Huntsville. Elvis was not the King to T. C. Bear Bryant was his King.
If I write this column long enough, I may be able to help you to understand how T. C.’s life was instrumental in my decision to write this column.
