Selected World Items from May 2015
• On the fifth, Chris Stapleton released his first album, “Traveller.” It became the Billboard’s Album of the Year.
• The BBC reported on the seventh that underwater explorers had found a 110 lb. silver ingot off the coast of Madagascar that was part of pirate Captain Kidd’s treasure.
• Christies’ Auction House in NYC sold Picasso’s “The Women of Algiers” for $179.3 million on the 17th. It was the highest price for any art sold at action.
• On the 20th, three living presidents each said, “Our long national nightmare is over,” as David Letterman hosted his final “Late Show.”
Some Local Items from May 2015
• May 12, the Warrensburg Recorder Consort performed at the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market. Patrick Larson, with a brass recorder, lead the group. Individuals were able to make requests through the Consort’s Communication Officer Linda Bachman.
• On the 15th, fifth graders from Martin Warren and Sterling Elementary schools had fun at the 25th annual Drug Abuse Resistance Camp at Knob Noster State Park. Pictured was Shadow Winter, 11, running to lift a colorful parachute. Among the many activities were tugs-of-war with Hunter Reed and Derek Nicas each taking a first place.
• Warrensburg High graduation was held at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) on the 19th. Casey Laws gave the commencement address to the 242 seniors. Bridget Cavuoti and Ben Richner also spoke to their classmates.
Personal Perspective for May 2015
As I write this at the end of April, there is talk of a return to near normalcy by the time you read this; so, the reference to the virus may be an unwarranted backward view as you read it. If so, forgive me.
With the closing of Trails Regional Library, selecting material to craft this feature around a theme has been difficult. Just saying: it’s been hard on everyone. I’m sure I’ve had it easier than most. It’s just, I was afraid that the search for this theme would be fruitless. But, then, even before the virus, I had that fear.
Hopefully, you see a theme of fun, success and joy in the items above. If in your present world, you need none of that, count yourself as very lucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.