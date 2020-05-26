Selected World Items from May 2010
• May 9, Dallas Braden with the Oakland A’s became the 19th pitcher to record a perfect game in the 4-0 win over Tampa Bay. Then, on the 29th, Philly’s Roy Holliday equaled the feat in the 1-0 win over Florida.
• On the 15th, 16-year-old Jessica Watson became the youngest person to sail solo, nonstop and unassisted around the world.
Some Local Items from May 2010
• As reported on the third, Pearl Miller, dressed in bright colors, played the role of Mother Nature in the annual Earth Day festivities at Grover Park. The weather was less than perfect as coverage from the rain was sometimes needed. “You never know what the weather is going to be,” Tree Board President Suzy Latare said.
• Kaitlin Frank, George Kraus and Britany Richey took top honors in FFA competition held at Warrensburg High on the fourth.
• Gary Strasburg, chief of Environmental Public Affairs, announced on the fifth that Whiteman Air Force Base was in competition for two new commands. One was to provide ground control for ground-controlled systems for drones and the other to oversee human-oriented reconnaissance aircraft. Rep. Ike Skelton said being a finalist, among stiff competition, for these two commands spoke well for Whiteman.
• “You are always a DREAM community,” Michael Hurlbert said to approximately 20 people at Heroes restaurant on the 27th. Hurlbert was a consultant out of St. Louis working with the state in its Downtown Revitalization and Economic Assistance programs in which Warrensburg was participating.
Personal Perspective for May 2010
When I was a child, I thought that in order to pitch a perfect game, a person would have to strikeout 27 straight batters. Someone told me that a perfect game was a team effort. The pitcher could induce each batter to make an out without having to strikeout every hitter. A perfect game meant only that the pitcher faced the minimum 27 sluggers.
There has only been one professional pitcher to strike out 27 batters. On May 13, 1952, in Bristol, Virginia, Ron Necciai did it with the Bristol Twins. The major-league record of 20 strikeouts in a nine-inning game is held by Roger Clemens and Kerry Wood.
