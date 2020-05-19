Selected World Items from May 2000
• May 5, our moon and sun were in a direct line with Mercury, Venus and Saturn. NASA gave assurances that the conjunction had no impact on Earth’s gravity particularly since the planets were on the other side of our sun. They said it had no magical effect.
• On that same day, May 5, in Jefferson City, the Democrat legislators were discussing how to engender support of the Equal Rights Amendment. Rep. Deleta Williams, lead sponsor of the bill, said, “The people I’m working with want to see a debate on the house floor.” The bill failed that year and again in 2019.
Some Local Items from May 2000
• Sen. John Ashcroft visited Warrensburg on the first. He outlined legislation to curb the flow of meth into the state.
• On the second, Piggly Wiggly’s ad had port steak for 99 cents per lb., iceberg lettuce for 59 cents a head and Lay’s potato chips two bags for $3.
• Central’s President Bobby Patton spoke to the approximately 1,800 graduates at ceremonies on the sixth. Jeremy Garrett, a debater, and Jaequeline M. Swank of Carrolton were presented the Charno awards.
Personal Perspective for May 2000
Rep. Deleta Williams spoke at our forensics banquet and presented copies of the Missouri House’s resolution that congratulated the squad on its many successes. It was a special moment being recognized as part of a winning group.
Then the moment passed and I faced the tasks of completing the semester and walking to the Administration Building to submit my last grades as a professor at Central Missouri. It was all so bitter-sweet. That feeling continued as I removed all those things from my office that had made that small room special. All those things seemed so right in that room, but so homeless when they were removed.
The same feeling intensified as I went to security to hand my keys to the person there. It was the first time in 27 years that I could not freely go into the Martin-Woods complex where I had spent more time over those years than in any other single place.
Yet, as I walked away the bitterness left; it seemed magical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.