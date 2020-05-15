Selected World Items from May 1995
• On the ninth, the Cleveland Indians scored eight runs before making an out in their 10-0 win over the Twins. For a record, that feat came in second to the Brooklyn Dodgers who scored 10 runs in their 19-1 romp of the Cincinnati Reds in 1952.
• On the 19th, Susan Lucci, who played Erica Kane on ABC’s daytime drama “All My Children,” lost for the 15th time in her quest for an Emmy. It was not until 1999 that she finally claimed the prize.
• Dane Ivy Dumont, education minister for the Bahamas gave the commencement address at the College of Saint Benedict.
Some Local Items from May 1995
• At Leeton High, 22 students graduated on the 14th. Cynthia Langguth was the valedictorian.
• As reported on the 18th, at a package store in Holden, clerk Reva Oakman pushed the Powerball button when the customer wanted the MO Lotto. Oakman paid for the Powerball ticket for herself. In that night’s drawing, Oakman won $100,000.
• On the 19th, introduced by Robert Snider, Johnson County Sheriff Glenn Seymour spoke at the Kiwanis Club. Seymour reported that crime was down 30% across the county for the previous 12 months.
• Assistant Principal Beverly Bennett-Roberts gave the commencement address to the 192 graduates of Warrensburg High School on the 20th. Valedictorian Michelle Marry Moll also spoke to her classmates.
Personal Perspective for May 1995
I drove the pickup to Philadelphia. Sara flew so she could be part of all the graduation festivities. That was appropriate: since it was a women’s college, most of the activities were for women and we needed the truck.
The campus’ sweeping lawns were manicured and the sun was shining as we assembled in the amphitheater to watch the awarding of diplomas. Rhae finished magna cum laude and first in her major.
Rhae had full-ride fellowships offers from prestigious graduate programs, but she declined those. So, we loaded the pickup, tied down the canvas and headed home. We made the trip fine until just east of Higginsville. Then, the high winds and pouring rain mostly affected my nerves. The tarp was blowing in the wind as I drove up the drive, but nothing was damaged.
