Selected World Items from May 1990
• On the fourth, Orioles’ relief pitcher Gregg Olsen set a record for 41 consecutive scoreless innings as the team beat the Yankees 4-3.
• Vincent Van Goph’s “Portrait of Doctor Gachet” sold for $82.2 million on the 15th.
• It was estimated on the 23rd that the bailout of the nation’s savings and loans would cost $130 million.
• May 30, the Dow Jones set a record at 2,878.56. That was the seventh high that month.
Some Local Items from May 1990
• Final exams at what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM) were given from May 4 to May 9.
• At UCM’s graduation ceremonies on the 12th, seniors Sarah Gatewood and Darren Hennen were awarded the Charno award for most outstanding graduate students. President Ed Elliot read the name and home town of each of 41 members of the Class of 1940 in attendance.
• May 16, the Board of Regents at what is now UCM appointed Robert G. Schwartz as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Schwartz replaced Dean Joseph (Joe) Hatfield who retired.
• James Horner, professor of mathematics and former UCM president, resigned effective at the end of the month to take an administrative job at the Air Force Institute at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio.
Personal Perspective for May 1990
Sam Cox asked that we develop a project together for the coming year. If you’ve seen my list of publications, you know that most of them are co-authored. I do enjoy working with others.
We considered several items of mutual interest before selecting the need to reform academic debate. We wrote “Rules for Officiated Debate,” ran two tournaments using those rules and generated several articles. The effort prompted me to become more involved with the forensics team. So, it was a fruitful partnership.
Then, when we both returned from teaching abroad, we decided to write a public-speaking text together. We soon learned that unless we could guarantee that our text would be adopted, it would not get published. Looking backward, I do wish we had written the text back in the 90’s when we both had some say about what text was used at Central.
