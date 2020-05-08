Selected World Items from May 1985
• May 2 was National Prayer Day at the direction of President Ronald Reagan.
• On the 20th, the Dow Jones Industrial Avg. closed above 1300 for the first time.
• Roger Moore starred as James Bond for the last time in the film “A View to a Kill.” The film premiered in San Francisco on the 22nd.
• President Reagan awarded Jimmy Stewart the Presidential Medal of Freedom on the 23rd and promoted him to Major General on the Retired List.
• That month, the Texas legislature passed laws deleting a 24-year law that prohibited the sale of 48 items on Sundays.
Some Local Items from May 1985
• On the ninth, President Terry Farmer presented the Jaycee of the Year Award to Steve Fox, owner of Fox Heating and Cooling, at the Warrensburg Country Club which is now Reflections at Hidden Pines Country Club.
• In a photo on the 14th, rural Chilhowee resident Webster Free showed a 9 lb. (more or less) sulfur shelf mushroom that he found under an oak tree on his farm.
• Principal James Walker introduced class valedictorian Yvonne Iooss and salutatorian Kristian DeFrain at graduation ceremonies for Warrensburg High on the 17th.
• As reported on the 18th, both businesses and customers were positive toward having businesses open on Sunday after the repeal of Missouri’s Blue Laws that April. Expressing pleasure were TG&Y Manager Vernon Sullins, Clothes Post V.P. Linda Burden, Rod Hallmark Manager Nancy Herron and their shoppers.
Personal Perspective for May 1985
I was surprised when I saw that it wasn’t until 1985 that Missouri revoked its Blue Laws. I do remember our surprise at how restrictive these laws were. We could not buy a mop or sponge at the one store that was open on Sunday.
One recent arrival in the state told of going into a bar on a Friday night and asking for a cocktail. The bartender told the man that it was a “set up” bar. The man said, “Well, set ‘um up,” only to be informed that the bar didn’t actually sell alcohol.
Looking back, some would say life was better then. Obviously, given the present lockdown, I’d have to agree.
