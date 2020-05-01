Selected World Items from May 1975
• May 4, the Italian Film “Seven Beauties” was released. It became the first film directed by a woman, Lina Wertmuller, to be nominated for an Academy Award.
• Hail stones as large as tennis balls hit Wernerville, Tennessee, on the 13th.
• On the 16th, Japanese Junko Tabei became the first woman to reach the top of Mt. Everest and Muhammad Ali retained his heavy weight title with an 11th round TKO of Ron Lyle.
• Bobby Unser won the Indianapolis 500 on the 25th. His time was just under two hours and 54 minutes; that is an average speed of over 166 MPH.
Some Local Items from May 1975
• Reported on the second: Mules Baseball swept Missouri Western at Grover Park. Bob Pledge got the win in the first game, 11-4, and Jim Crane allowed only one hit in the second one in the 1-0 duel.
• Assistant Professor Myrtle Haynes presented her author’s tape of “Shorthand Skills Building” to the Instructional Center at what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM) on the eighth.
• On the 10th, Assistant Professor Richard Monson was a discussion leader at the art conference held at Crown Center.
• May 11, the largest class in the 105-year history of what is now UCM graduated. The total was 2,567. U.S. Representative James G. O’Hara gave the commencement address. A special “Welcome to Alumni” was presented by Glenn W. Stahl, President of the Alumni Association.
Personal Perspective for May 1975
The break-time chats among the communication faculty that year included the ideas of Marshall McLuhan. Among other writings, of course, he was the lead author of “The Medium is the Message.” One saying to come out of that book was, we see the “present through a rear view mirror. We march backward into the future.”
That saying has been on my mind over the last couple of months because we have not driven this road before. None of us can remember the Spanish Flu of 1918-19. We can look to what recently happened in Italy and Spain; but we didn’t go that route ourselves. It is as if we are walking blind. At least we are marching together.
