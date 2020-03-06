Selected World Items from March 1980
• On the fifth, a writer told Ann Landers about a study by Robert Samp. Samp talked with individuals who had lived longer than their life expectancy. From their answers, he drew principles for functioning to an old age: Learn to accept life’s changes; Don’t retire; Don’t mourn too long or worry too much; Eat and drink in moderation; Have diverse interest.
• “We ought to be programming so that viewers have some substantial ideas about what it means to be human – Richard O’Leary, President of ABC owned television stations” was in “Quote/Unquote” on the fifth.
Some Local Items from March 1980
• Editor and Publisher Avis G. Tucker’s editorial on the third questioned the appropriateness of having the first primary vote to determine presidential nominees in the state of New Hampshire. She argued that the process produced a media spectacle in a state that ranked 42nd in population.
• On the fifth, an ad from Cripp’s Drug had 6-packs of beer for $1.60 each. It also offered 750 ml. bottles of liqueur: Windsor Canadian for $4.95; Bean’s sour mash for $5.99; J & B scotch for $7.59; McCoy vodka for $3.09; and Gilbey’s gin for $3.95.
• Catherine Tisinger was named provost at what is now the University of Central Missouri on the 22nd.
• Republican voters met at the American Legion hall on the 26th to elect delegates to the state convention to be held in St. Louis.
Personal Perspective for March 1980
Editor Tucker’s editorial is perhaps more valid this year than it was when she wrote it 30 years ago. Both Iowa and New Hampshire have small populations and neither reflect the U.S. population.
Of course, we have an opportunity to vote on March 10. It is an open ballot; so, you can select any party’s ballot. It is also an opportunity to encourage eligible individuals who aren’t registered to register. They have until Sept. 22; still, there is no reason to postpone.
Every election is important. The actions of many and the lives of others have been given so that we can vote. Still, turn out remains less than optimal. Obviously, we need to do more to increase participation in this democratic process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.