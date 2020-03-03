Selected World Items from March 1975
• In the “Frank & Ernest” cartoon, the men, behind a large desk, were telling Foslcett, “We are giving you more responsibility especially when anything goes wrong.”
• In a BBC broadcast on the 21st, Alistair Cooke discussed the history of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and reported that 34 states had voted to ratify it. It then needed passage in only four more states for it to be added to our constitution.
• Coach John Wooden coached his last basketball game on the 31st as his UCLA team beat Kentucky to win the mens NCAA Basketball Championship. It was the Bruins 10th championship under Wooden’s direction.
Some Local Items from March 1975
• A delegation from what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM) witnessed Gov. Christopher Bond sign a proclamation declaring March 2 through 8 as Army ROTC week. Lt. Col. Alverdo Kysar led the group which included Cadet Major Earl Pitts and Cadet Staff Sergeant Bobbie White.
• March 16, Rep. Jerry Litton visited the county and filmed a segment for NBC’s “Today” that was a salute to farmers as part of National Agriculture Day.
• On the 14th, Faculty Wives at what is now UCM added three interest groups: Marie Williams headed the “couples gourmet” party; Tina Adams taught the “decoupage” class; and Janice Bowling was in charge of the “Batif” group.
• Mrs. Densil Allen Sr. was crowned queen at the St. Pat’s Day Dance at the Warrensburg Country Club (now Reflections on Pine) on the 18th.
Personal Perspective for March 1975
A student and I had a research report published which encouraged other students to volunteer to assist in the studies.
Campaigns supporting the ERA would soon reach Missouri making it a good topic for our focus. The first task was for the students to ask people’s opinion on the ERA. We would use their statements as the basis for building a questionnaire for the main study.
I thought I was clear that we wanted opinions about how people felt about having a law that women must be treated equally in employment and legal matters. After some procrastination and considerable effort, the students returned with pages of statements – all of them opinions about racial equality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.