Selected World Items from March 1985
• Dr. Seuss celebrated his 81st birthday on Mar. 2. Born Theodore Geisel, he had authored 46 children books.
• On the 26th, Pope John Paul II proclaimed the first-ever World Youth Day.
• Libby Riddler became the first woman to win the Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race on the 20th. She later wrote three books about the experience which brought world attention to the race.
• Jerry Lewis’ Easter Seal Telethon, held on Mar. 31 that year, raised $27,400,000.
Some Local Items from March 1985
• On the seventh at the Multipurpose Building at what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM), the Jennies defeated Northern Kentucky 74-63 to advance to the national NCAA Division II tournament. Head coach Jorja Hoehn said after the game, “The girls knew this game was important.”
• The Children’s Literature Festival on what is now UCM that year was directed by Philip Sadler and had such notables as C. S. Adler, Dean Hughes, Barbara Robinson and Garth Williams.
• A children’s matinee special was shown at the Campus Twin Theater on the 24th. Children and their guests could see “Hambone and Hillie” and “The Biggest Little Hero in America” for only $2 a person.
• Mar. 15, Gov. John Ashcroft attended a coffee in honor of the former Sec. of State James C. Kirkpatrick at the Ward Edwards Library on what is now the UCM campus.
Personal Perspective for March 1985
The college or the university, officially now UCM, has been a continual source of cultural and literature enrichment. That contribution continues Sunday, March 15, through Tuesday, 17, with the annual Children’s Literature Festival. Directed by Maya Kucij, this year’s event will host 28 authors who will interact with children from grades three through 10.
Two-time Newbery-Honor winner Gary Schmidt will give the key-note speech on Sunday. Authors’ books will be available all three days. The sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday across the campus.
Adults and children who have not already enrolled can do so during the event at the first floor of the James Kirkpatrick Library on any day of the festival. More information can be found at clf.ucm.edu and you may write Kucij at kucij@ucmo.edu.
