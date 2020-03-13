Selected World Items from March 1990
• On the ninth, a sign above the diner’s counter in the “Ziggy” strip read, “If you are not completely satisfied, welcome to the real world.”
• A semi-trailer truck slid into a tour bus on the 20th. The bus flipped, fracturing the back of Gloria Estefan. It almost killed her. After her recovery, she helped raise money that was used to find a cure for spinal injuries.
• March 26, “Driving Miss Daisy,” staring Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman won the Oscar for best picture. Tandy, at the age of 80, also accepted an Oscar.
Some Local Items from March 1990
• On the first, the Warrensburg Optimist Club named Damon Brown and Mike Fitzpatrick, two Warrensburg High wrestlers, as its Athletes of the Month.
• Mr. and Mrs. Glen Kuhlman entertained guests at a buffet reception at the VFW Post in Knob Noster in recognition of their 50th wedding anniversary on the eighth.
• At a celebration on the 10th, Carmecia A. Carson quoted from a poem, “… even if it takes a 100 year,” speaking of her great-grandpa, Clarence Harvey. The line was appropriate because it was his 100th birthday. Asked about having fun in his life, he said “I never had time. I was always busy working.”
• A March 15 sale at Radio Shack: Hand-held cellular phone for $499 (pictured, the phone was the size of a brick); mini radar detector for $129.95 and a fast 24-pin printer for $499.
Personal Perspective for March 1990
Life is a struggle. It is a struggle for the rich and healthy as well as for the poor and lame. Neither wealth or fame prevents the need to struggle; all we need to do is look at lives such as those of Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Gloria Estefan. This fact may seem to be negative, but its acceptance is a source of strength.
We need to recognize that we aren’t cursed because we must work, think, plan and then make adjustments when things do not go as we had hoped. We need to find joy when we do have even small successes. We need to recognize there is fun in achievements and even in the struggle to achieve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.