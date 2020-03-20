Selected World Items from March 2000
• The March 8 “Cryptoquote” answer was, “If the shoe fits, ask for a different color.” – Source Unknown.
• Dagwood and his boss were having lunch in the “Blondie” cartoon on the 15th. However, a man at another table was making conversation difficult because he was talking loudly on his cell phone. Finally, the boss yelled to the man to quieten down. The man shouts into his phone, “Sorry, I can’t hear you, an old man here is making too much noise.”
Some Local Items from March 2000
• March 5, Sarah Ewing, Meagan Hite and Lana Yearns, all of Warrensburg, were each awarded a Gold Award, the Girl Scout’s highest honor.
• County Clerk Gilbert Powers said primary voter participation was only 30 to 35 percent.
• On the 16th, Central Missouri students Rick Hoover, Chris Adams, Nike Barton, Jonathan Bades, Clint Riggs and Philip Radis won first place in heavy/highway competition. They were coached by Roy Schache.
Personal Perspective for March 2000
The applications that I had sent that fall produced calls that spring. One was from Lewis and Clark College (LCC) in Portland, Oregon. I told them that I was in the process of completing the steps necessary to get a Chinese visa in order to accept an offer from the Foreign Affairs College (FAC) in Beijing. They were still willing to pay the bill for me to visit with them.
LCC is a lovely pocket campus nestled among the suburbs in the rolling hills of Portland. It is known as the ivy-league college of the west with its selective enrollment and limited class sizes. On many criteria, it was an ideal teaching environment.
The interview went well and they offered me a one-year contract. They said I could easily go to Beijing in 2001. They gave me a week to decide. I, in discussions with Sara, took the entire week. At the end of the week, I called them, thanked them sincerely but told them I felt we were too far into the process with FAC not to continue.
I have oft said, “The year in China was the best year of my life.” Still, I do wish I had a year at Lewis and Clark College for a comparison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.