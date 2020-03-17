Selected World Items from March 1995
• Ziggy, in his comic strip on the seventh, wondered what the inheritance tax would be when the meek inherited the earth.
• The “Cryptoquote” answer on March 15 was “Every quote contributes something to the stability or enlargement of the language.” – Samuel Johnson.
• On the 17th, grinning like a schoolboy, 75-year-old Cardinal John O’Connor walked the 42 blocks of the parade route in New York City’s celebration on St. Patrick’s Day. O’Connor was the first archbishop to serve as Grand Marshal and, also, the oldest person to lead the parade.
Some Local Items from March 1995
• On the 16th, Mary Vinson in her feature, “My Kitchen,” said she’d wait a few weeks, until after Easter Sunday, before getting excited about gardening.
• Avis G. Tucker, in her editorial on the 17th, saluted St. Patrick’s Day ending with an Irish Blessing: “May the road rise up to meet you; the sunshine warm upon your face; the rain fall upon you fields; and … until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
• Karmann Nelson and Vivian Turnbow gave the presentation for the Valley Homemakers’ Club at the home of President Betty Smith on the 24th. Members exchanged seeds and plants and sang “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” and “Peg of My Heart” in honor of St. Pat.’s Day.
• On the 20th, Berneice and Franklin Powell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home in Knob Noster.
Personal Perspective for March 1995
What is it about St. Pat’s day that makes me think it should be spring? Is it the idea that we Irish need to be planting our potatoes? It seems that the worse the winter has been, the sooner I began to look for buttercups and any sight of a robin.
While I agree with Mary Vinson, I still want to buy seeds and bulbs.
Now, due to the COVID-19 virus, I won’t have the Kansas City parade to distract me. Sara and I will not be able to watch granddaughter Ava marching in her grown-up Irish dress that she has earned in dance competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.