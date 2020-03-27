Selected World Items from March 2010
• March 1, census takers began hand-delivering questionnaires in some rural areas; all 12 million U.S. addresses received the survey over the next two weeks. Census Bureau Director Robert E. Groves stressed the ease of completing the 10-question form which would take 10 minutes and the savings of returning it by mail. By law, information from the survey could not be shared even with federal agencies, or law enforcement.
Some Local Items from March 2010
• On the second, Warrensburg School District Superintendent Deb Orr announced a board-approved plan to slash spending by more than $1.5 million across all programs in the district. The move was required due to reductions in state funding that could be traced to the national economic downturn.
• Given the importance of the census in many aspects of our lives, on the third, Community Development Director Barbara Carroll said the city was hopeful, with the help of merchants, it could encourage an accurate count of all individuals in the area including students at the University of Central Missouri and personnel at Whiteman Airforce Base.
• In a feature on the 10th, Zseraldina and Ben Blevins expressed a hope that their restaurant, Ferelzi, at 139 W. Pine would provide a comfortable spot unlike anything currently provided in Warrensburg.
• Hunter Hoyer, Whitney Heflin and Marilyn Wang advanced to the international level of marketing competition conducted by DECA at Warrensburg High School. These results were announced on the 25th.
Personal Perspective for March 2010
The merchants of Warrensburg, with the direction of Barbara Carroll, were wise to support the program of the U. S. Census. The information provided by the census determine our representation in the U. S. House of Representatives which in turn controls the number of votes in the Electoral College. That is its main purpose; but, it also affects much of the federal funding such as in highway construction and guides many business and regional development decisions.
This is, of course, another census year. You should have received your survey form and hopefully have already completed it online or by mail. By submitting the form on your own, you will save the government spending money in finding you to get that information. That money saved is your money.
