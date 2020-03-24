Selected World Items from March 2005
• The Kansas City Royals opened their spring season in Surprise, Arizona, on the third with a game against the Texas Rangers. It began a season to forget as the team set a franchise record with 105 losses.
• NCAA Division I started its national basketball tournament on the 15th and ended in St. Louis on the fourth of April with North Caroline giving Roy Williams his first national championship. In Division II, Virginia Union was the national champion.
• The Women’s Division I basketball national championship play began on the 19th with Baylor emerging as its winner. Washburn won the women’s title for Division II that year.
Some Local Items from March 2005
• March 6, Reggie Seward hoists the MIAA tournament trophy after the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Mules basketball team defeated Missouri Southern at the Multi.
• On the ninth, UCM’s multi-event star Denise Sandbothe was named the South-Central Region Indoor Female Athlete of the year.
• Area basketball coaches selected three Warrensburg High Tigers, on the ninth, for the All-Conference Team. They were seniors Steve Mannering and Alex Coffey along with sophomore Brad Harper.
• Eight area high-school basketball players were pictured on the 30th. From Crest Ridge were Kasey Brooks, Janae Bennett and Herri Shanks; from Kingsville were Jackie Ring, Beau Freeman and Darren Mallinson; from Knob Noster was Ashley La Grow; and from Leeton was Haley Stockton. All eight had passed the 1,000 point mark in scoring.
Personal Perspective for March 2005
With basketball tournaments at all levels and the start of baseball games, March brought increased interest for the local sports in 2005 as the Mules pitchers proved to be top performers. The team set a school record for wins going 57 and 9. They won the MIAA Tournament and finished third in the Division II World Series. Danny Powers earned the National Pitcher of the Year award and five pitchers were drafted in the first 11 rounds. Overall, they represented the type of competitors we have come to expect here in central Missouri.
This March started well until COVID-19 prompted the NCAA to cancel all sports. Now, looking backward does seem to provide some alternative to doing nothing. We’ll do that unless we’re canceled.
