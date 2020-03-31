Selected World Items from March 2015
• On the 24th, the Opportunity rover traveled 26 miles across the surface of Mars.
• March 31, based on “This Day in History: In 1657,” Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell declined an offer from the English Parliament to make him the king. In 1896, The Eiffel Tower officially opened; it remained the tallest constructed structure until the Empire State Building opened in 1931. In 1930, movie producers adopted a strict code governing movies’ content in terms of sex, crime, religion and violence; their ability to enforce the code was reduced as television became popular; the code was replaced with a rating system in 1968.
Some Local Items from March 2015
• Richard Herman, professor of theatre and dance, spoke as part of the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Lifelong Learning series on the 12th.
• On the 30th, “Backward Glances” included the 1985 Good Neighbors Extension Club’s meeting that featured an Irish luncheon held at the home of Eunice Wintermeyer, Green Acres.
• “Backward Glances” on the 31st featured the meeting of Chilhowee Senior Citizens from 1985. The program honored Mrs. Dora Preston for her 91st birthday. Her daughter, Anne Collett, gave a summary of her mother’s life and Mrs. Alma Sutton read a poem she had written as a tribute to Mrs. Preston.
Personal Perspective for March 2015
The nice thing about remembering 2015 is that I can simply use UCM’s current name. But, then, one of the criticisms that I’ve received was that this column only deals with events we can all remember.
Getting people to reference the university (or anything) by its current name is difficult as much as there may be good reasons for the name change. I came to Central the year it officially became a university and I still hear people call it the college.
It is likely to be some time before this feature is generally known as, “A Backward View.” Still, in this form, I can include events that none of us remember and develop a general-interest theme that’s received praise. With the temporary closing of Trails Regional, my primary source of local items is gone; this new form may permit the column’s existence with limited local items.
