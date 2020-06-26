Selected World Items from June 2010
• The counting of mountain gorillas was completed on the ninth. The previous census had been done in 2003 at which time there were 700 gorillas in the Congo, Rwanda and Uganda. By 2010, the count was down to 480. However, focus on the species resulted in an increase in the population to 1,000 in 2018.
• By June, enumerators for the U.S. Census were busy in door-to-door canvasses seeking households that had not responded to requests to complete the census form. They completed this task by the end of July.
Some Local Items from June 2010
• Our “flag means freedom,” said Ann Gibbs at the Flag Day Ceremony on the 14th. The event was held at the Warrensburg Community Center. In addition to speakers, Boy Scout Garrick Zinecker, 17, presented highlights of our flag’s history.
• On the 16th, Warrensburg Park Board President Mary Pat Purcell announced that the board had received 40 applicants for the director’s position that had been held by Kory Alfred. Purcell said, the large number “speaks well for our parks department.”
• The outcome of the Lions Club All-Star Game on the 28th was not decided until the ninth inning. The South squad lead 10-9 when the game’s MVP, Caden Shonk, reached on an error and scored the tying run. Then, Max Hollingsworth hit an RBI double and later scored to make the score 13-9. The South All-Stars could not score in the bottom of the frame giving the win to the North. Logan Treece, who went the first four innings for the South and yielded only one run was named Pitcher of the Game.
Personal Perspective for June 2010
The census was not a local news item that June. Currently however, COVID-19 has delayed most of the work on the census. The DSJ reported the first of June that administers might provide data for those who were on the UCM campus and at Whiteman AFB on April 1 of this year.
Still, based on the less than 60% return reported, it’s clear that someone will need to knock on doors in August. You could still help to increase the submissions of the questionnaire, thus, reducing the cost of an individual count.
