Selected World Items from June 2005
• On the 19th, Michael Schumacher won the US Formula 1 Grand Prix. He was one of only six drivers in the field of 20 to finish. Michael Campbell won the US Open besting Tiger Woods by two strokes.
• The St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals clashed in their annual series at Kaufman Stadium June 20 through 22. The Royals lost the series 2-1. They did win the third game 9-2. The Royals were 12-14 for the month and 56 and 106 for the year. It was their worst season. Of course, 10 years later they won the World Series.
• “Bad Day,” sung by Daniel Powter, was released on the 27th. It was the first single to sell two million digital copies.
Some Local Items from June 2005
• Manager Mike Abington was pictured on the ninth standing before the John Deere dealership under construction in Centerview. When it opened in July, it became the first John Deere Johnson County outlet in six years.
• As reported on the 11th, Nick Webber, who had been a Mules reliever, was the highest-drafted player in the school’s history. He went to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round. The Mules shortstop, who also played for Holden, Shawn Callahan, went to Oakland in the 22nd round.
• On the 29th, eight members of Leeton High School’s class of 1955, with their spouses and children, reunited at the Comfort Inn. Vera Green baked and decorated a cake, Barbara Paxton Bottes assembled a 130-page book of memories and Jane Clark presented a program.
Personal Perspective for June 2005
Looking back at all these events, I’m reminded of Joseph interpreting Pharaoh’s dream. Seven good years were to be followed by seven lean years. It’s easy to wish that some wise prophet might have predicted the events of this winter.
Perhaps it doesn’t take a wise person to see that life often moves in cycles. Bad often follows good. “What goes around, comes around” and “saving for a rainy day” reflect a cultural awareness of life’s swings.
I hope you were prosperous going into the pandemic and had means to survive. If so, I hope you can be generous if we move beyond it.
