Selected World Items from June 2000
• June 2, “Big Mamma’s House” was released.
• Southern Missouri Bank and the Trust Co. merged on the 28th.
Some Local Items from June 2000
• Kebeke Day Spa had its grand opening on the weekend of the ninth and 10th.
• Ads that month promoted 90-day interest free loans from US Bank located within Parker’s Market.
Personal Perspective for June 2000
We managed to pay off our mortgage that spring. We even got a letter acknowledging that feat from a bank in Oklahoma which last bought the note in a long line of companies that owned the note starting with the First State Savings, Warrensburg Branch. First State had financed the construction and then a 30-year mortgage on the house.
The house was paid for but maintenance on it was needed. I remember the loan officer inside Parker’s was most helpful as I completed the loan application.
She was still friendly when she called me saying that US Bank could not approve my loan. They would have no trouble giving me a second mortgage, but they could not grant a third.
The Oklahoma bank had yet to release the lien. That delay was unacceptable; they could have sent that form when they wrote me the nice letter. However, that could be easily resolved. The difficult catch, when I finally found it days later, was that First State Savings had not removed the first lien for the construction loan. First State Savings had long since stopped existing.
The polite woman in Oklahoma told me she only knew about the one mortgage which she would clear immediately. She could do nothing about the other one. The nice woman at our courthouse told me she could do nothing without a release from the bank who had acquired the lien. I asked her if she would accept that form from the bank in Oklahoma. She said she would.
I called Oklahoma for a third time. I assured the person there that indeed she was the only person who had the right to release the second hold and that the clerk here was waiting only for that form from her. When I stopped, she said, “Yes, I can do that.”
