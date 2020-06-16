Selected World Items from June 1995
• Texas Rangers pitcher Kenny Rogers had his 39-inning scoreless streak ended on the first. The team still defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-3 but had no mascot to lead the victory cheer since Ranger Captain did not come into existence until 2002.
• On the second, Gov. Mel Carnahan signed a measure making square dancing the state folk dance and the mule the state animal. Greg Hughes was there as Mo the Mule, the mascot of what is now the University of Central Missouri.
• Bip Roberts lead off the 10th inning with a double for San Diego on the third to end a perfectly pitched game for Montreal’s Pedro Martinez. Youppi, the Expo’s big orange, hairy giant mascot still celebrated as they won 1-0.
• On the 10th, Orioles Jeff Monto hit his fourth consecutive homers as The Bird cheered him around the bases.
Some Local Items from June 1995
• As reported on the fourth, Joann Walker and Helen Vogel, two Warrensburg teachers retired that year. They had a combined total of 41 years in the district.
• On the 19th, Jimmy C. Kirkpatrick celebrated his 90th birthday at the American Legion Hall. Of course, the buffet had corned beef and cabbage; music and birthday cake capped off the evening.
• “To me, these games mean a good time, good people and good competition” Tony Buckley was quoted as saying on the 22nd. A Warrensburg veteran, Buckley had won two silver medals at the Wheelchair Games held in Atlanta, Georgia.
• Walt Disney’s “Pocahontas” and “Batman Forever” were showing at the Campus Twin on the 25th. The ticket price was $3.
Personal Perspective for June 1995
The Missouri mule has been the mascot for Central Missouri since 1922. Mules had already won a quality reputation in taking settlers to their new homes in the west and in moving troops and supplies in World War I.
The mule has been aptly described by many adjectives: strong, hardy, intelligent, even tempered, perseverant and healthy stubborn. These traits, as well as winners, have characterized teams representing the University of Central Missouri in academic and athletic competition.
Of course, the main advantage is that our women competitors also have a unique and quality nickname.
