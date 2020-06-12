Selected World Items from June 1990
• June 7, at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Florida opened. The park encouraged guests to “ride the movies” as well as provided live entertainment.
• On the 10th, Jack Nicklaus won his second Senior Players Champion Tour major by six strokes over Lee Trevino at Dearborn Country Club in Detroit.
• At the Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago, on the 17th, the U.S. Men’s Golf Tournament was tied. Hale Irwin and Mike Donald completed the 18-hole play-off round with neither man gaining the victory. On the first green the next day, the 91st hole of the competition, Irwin sank the winning putt to give him his third open title.
• East and West Germany merged their economies on the 30th.
Some Local Items from June 1990
• On the 19th, the three-judge Western District of the Missouri Court of Appeals denied the transfer request from lawyers representing Caroline Anderson in her suit against what is now the University of Central Missouri (UCM). Anderson had tripped on a broken brick on her way to a wedding reception at the old Pertle-Springs Lodge on June 26, 1982. Soon after winning the case, the university demolished the old lodge.
• Earl Keth was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Athletic Hall of Fame on the 30th. Keth was a member of Central’s 1937-38 basketball team that won the NAIA tournament bringing the school national recognition and making him the school’s first national All American. From 1961 to 1972, Keth was the Mules golf coach and designed the first golf course at what is now the Mules National Golf Course.
Personal Perspective for June 1990
My family has enjoyed Pertle Springs through its many faces over the years. Knowing that it is part of UCM has been a source of pride. We drove our visitors through it that summer as part of the campus tour.
Looking back, it is amazing how many changes have occurred there even within the basic layout. The golf course has been there all those almost 50 years, but the pool was the primary focus in the beginning. Now the course is a destination attraction. Events of that June give us a partial understanding of those changes.
