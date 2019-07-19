Selected items from July 1999
• The “Peanuts” cartoon on the 1st showed Snoopy in a diver’s mask all dressed for the beach. Sally told him he looked like he would be a good diver. Snoopy thought, “I fell in the pool once.”
• On the 6th in Washington, D.C., Missouri Rep. Roy Blunt announced an all-out effort to block a bill that would permit casinos in Branson.
• One to three inches of rain brought unprecedented flooding across the Vegas Valley on the 8th, causing widespread street closings and $20 million in losses to property.
Local items from July 1999
• On July 8, reflecting on his 14-year tenure as president of what is now the University of Central Missouri, Ed Elliot said, “I can honestly say I have no regrets.”
• Cassica Hibdon and Damon Kelly Gates were wed on the 12th.
• On the 14th, Conner Muse, 11, of Chilhowee, took decisive action when he observed a man having a seizure. Muse went to where there was a phone and asked someone to call 911. Medical personnel agreed that Muse’s actions saved the man’s life.
• Mystery writer Janis Harrison, of Windsor, signed her latest novel, “Roots of Murder,” at Warrensburg Books on the 17th.
Personal perspective for July 1999
Since our first Fourth of July, Sara’s birthday present has been that we do what she wants. Since everyone is celebrating, it has worked well over the years. Usually, there has been something she wanted to do close to home.
An exception occurred in 1999. She wanted to go to Las Vegas. I’m not sure how early one has to make reservations in Vegas for the Fourth. I managed to secure quality lodging for the 2nd and 3rd. So, we did spend the Fourth as she wanted. We just had to fly out that evening.
The flight home was one of the most spectacular ways we have celebrated Sara’s birthday. We had the plane virtually to ourselves. When the attendants learned it was her birthday, they gave her a party with a neatly decorated toilet-paper cake.
I wish you could have seen the sky out those windows as town after town shot fireworks in our direction.
