Selected items from July 1994
• Sixteen people were killed in Missouri over that Independence Day weekend.
• In her column on the 6th, Ann Landers advised her readers to avoid fights over their estates by writing a valid will.
• “Forrest Gump,” starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, was released on the 6th.
• Erma Bombeck complained of the difficulties of traveling as she promoted her new book on July 7. She said, in the latter stops of the tour, people had to look at her picture on the book’s cover to see what she looked like normally.
• An unofficial UN report by Richard Carson at the end of July concluded that the government in Kenya had taken few steps to correct the underlying causes of tension in that country.
Local items from July 1994
• Edith Steward retired from Western Missouri Medical Center on July 1 after nearly 30 years at the center and 28 years as Medicare clerk.
• The annual Independence Day fireworks display was at the Warrensburg High School. The community band, under the direction of Russ Coleman and vocalist Kari Billingsley, provided entertainment before the fireworks. Debbie Brown sang the national anthem.
• Bonnie Brides joined White Oak Academy of Dance on the 11th. She had recently danced professionally in Denmark and across the Soviet Union.
• Mr. and Mrs. Jim McIntyre of Holden celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on July 24.
Personal perspective for July 1994
With Rhae in Kenya, Sara and I took the opportunity to spend Sara’s birthday with her family in Alabama. With her birthday coming on the 4th, it was celebrated with fireworks.
Then we drove south to Tuscaloosa, where we had met. The campus was considerably different than when we left it 25 years prior. New buildings everywhere, but mostly around the athletic complex. The places that had special significance to us while dating, we located easily enough.
Next, we continued to Biloxi, Mississippi and enjoyed the beach, the casinos and the seafood for a couple of days before returning home. We ended the month feeling good. Rhae only had one more year of college, and financing for that year was in place. The end of that journey seemed near.
