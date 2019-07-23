Selected items from July 2004
• On the Fourth, the cornerstone for the Freedom Tower was laid at the ruins of the World Trade Center. The laying was a statement to affirm that the tower would be built. Actual construction began April 26, 2006.
• The Travel Industry Association of America reported on the 23rd that 18,000 individuals over 55 years old would travel that year. The TIA survey found the favorite mode among these individuals was cruises with tours in second place.
• From the “Shoe” cartoon on the 27th, Cosmo’s closet clutter hints: Women should throw away clothes they haven’t worn in 18 months; men should throw away clothes they haven’t worn in 18 years.
Local items from July 2004
• Joined by three new members, the United Way Committee met on the 15th to plan the 2004-2005 campaign, which began on Aug. 20. The new members were Sally Beckhold, Donald Hue and Mary Lochiano.
• Reported on the 21st, Austin Dante Kemp had successfully completed the Marines’ Basic Training Camp at San Diego, California.
• Sarah Lengfellner and Mike Carey were bound to the Democrat National Convention on the 23rd.
• Knob Noster’s Violet Corbett was selected on the 28th as a delegate to the Republican National Convention.
• That month, three local junior high students completed programs of study at the prestigious Joseph Baldwin Academy at Truman State University. The three were Thomas Golson, Joe Jennings and Justin Robinson.
Personal perspective for July 2004
Travel for us became much less enjoyable after the 9/11 attacks. You are probably familiar with how many inconveniences were added to air travel in the two years after those attacks.
Our jobs teaching U.S. troops in Asia during those two years kept us in airports much of the time. Would you believe 22 airports in nine countries? We literally flew around the world from Asia and then back to Kansas City.
You’ll understand when I say that even after a year stationary in a 75-mile radius of our home, we had no desire for a trip the summer of 2004. When anyone asked us of our travel plans, we simply asked where they were going. Of course, you know, they were quick to describe those plans.
