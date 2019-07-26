Selected items from July 2009
• On July 4, the Statue of Liberty’s crown reopened to the public after being closed for eight years due to the 9/11 World Trade Center attack.
• On the 9th, a couple complimented Amy Dickinson on her column, “Ask Amy.” Comparing her to a star athlete, they said they used her letters for topics of discussion to see how much they agreed. Dickinson said it was the first time she had been compared to any sport figure. So, in their honor, she proposed a sport called “column hockey” to reflect their discussions.
Local items from July 2009
• In a letter to the editor on the 2nd, Leslie Ander expressed an opinion that, in the discussion to ban public smoking, he saw no valid argument to support smoking.
• Cam Elliot, vice president of the Warrensburg Branch of UMB Bank, presented a check for $500 to Jessica Rhodes, director of Warrensburg Main Street on the 8th to start the year’s Partners Campaign.
• On July 20, Greg Kuehmichel and his mules, Constance and Courageous, passed through Johnson County. They had been here in June 2008 on their way to Kuehmichel’s home in Marchfield, Wisconsin. This was their return trip to his family’s home in Weatherford, Texas. Asked what he had learned from traveling these long distances on the back of mules, he replied that we shouldn’t be afraid to ask God for help.
Personal perspective for July 2009
