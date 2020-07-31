• On the second, families and businesses in southeastern U.S. rejoiced as BP agreed to compensate the U.S. government and the gulf states with $18.7 billion for the 2010 oil spilled in the Gulf of Mexico.
• The U.S. defeated Japan 5-2 in the Women’s World Cup finals in Vancouver, British Columbia. Carli Lloyd celebrated her third goal for the game in the victory.
• July 9 through 12, San Diego’s Comic-Con celebration included a preview of the new Star Wars film directed by J. J. Abrams and staring Adam Driver.
• At the age of 33, Serena Williams became the oldest winner in the Open era, on the 11th, when she beat Garbine Muguruza in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, at Wimbledon.
Some Local Items from July 2015
• On the third, Nellie Grigsby hosted guests at the Christian Life Center in the First Christian Church building as they celebrated her 90 years of living.
• President Mollie Dinwiddie and past-President Diane Boling were among the women celebrating the 100-year existence of Chapter CB of the International Sisterhood of Philanthropic Education Organization on the 14th.
• Two couples celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary that month: Edna and Jim Tivis on the 19th and June and Donal Kuhlman of Knob Noster on the 21st.
• Under the direction of Recreational Supervisor Jayme Gee, Warrensburg Park and Recreation hosted a party in recognition of Parks and Recreation Month on the 24th. The event included games, a bounce house, face painting, swimming and the movie, “Big House.”
Personal Perspective for July 2015
At this time last year, as we neared the first anniversary of this series, I thought that we could celebrate together; so, I invited you all to visit with me at Readers World. Two people came. They were two of the men I walked with most mornings. Maya Kucij, the special collections librarian, just happened to come in to shop. Kucij had (and has) been most helpful to me in finding local items. She was kind enough to poise for a picture so that I wouldn’t be shown standing alone when the shot was printed in the Daily Star-Journal.
Perhaps I should thank COVID-19 for preventing me from making the same mistake this year.
