Selected World Items from July 2010
• At the John Deere Classic, Paul Goydos became the fourth and the oldest player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59. That round included 12 birdies and 6 pars.
• That month, census takers visited the 26% of households who had not returned their surveys. The workers completed their work on the 30th.
Some Local Items from July 2010
• As reported on the first, Susan Crooks was the Warrensburg Business Women’s Woman of the Year. Crooks was the Leeton R-X School District Superintendent. Among her other activities, she was a Shawnee 4-H program leader and a member of the Leeton Community Betterment Committee.
• On the sixth at its annual banquet, the Warrensburg Rotary Club presented its first Rotarian of the Year Award to Randy Alewel for his generosity in raising funds. Mark Pearce received the Sterling Award for his work advancing the goals of the organization.
• “We have two cameras that are watching the progress, and the neat thing about those cameras is you can go back and you can see weeks or months prior,” said MODoT spokesman Steve Porter when talking about the department’s website which featured the construction of the new roundabouts on Route 13 north of Warrensburg.
Personal Perspective for July 2010
I hope you are saying, “The census again! He’s covered that topic in each of the last two months. That’s unlike him.” It thrills me to think that you might remember what I did last month; but, more so that you might recognize my attempts at variety.
You see, back in December when we were at full employment, the census bureau mounted an all-out effort to recruit workers for this census. I thought it would be a patriotic act to volunteer for one of those jobs. So, I applied and was accepted. In February, I drove to Kansas City and was fingerprinted and soon was notified that I had cleared the security/background check and would soon be scheduled for training.
Through July 7, I’ve waited for the notice of my training date. That day, I was informed that the training would take place in Sedalia. Now, you know why I urged you to complete the census form.
