Selected World Items from July 2005
• On the 16th, at Folded Hills Ranch in Gaviota, California, actress Sandra Bullock wed Jesse James. Their marriage lasted five years.
• Tennis star Lleyton Hewett married actress Bec Cartwright at the Sydney Opera House in Australia on the 21st. They now live in the Bahamas.
• The wedding of actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and Sen. Vincent Hughes was on the 30th at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in Los Angeles. They are still married.
• On the 30th, “Disgusted” wrote Dear Amy complaining that the names of the groom’s parents were not on wedding invitations. Amy explained that the invitation came from the bride’s family because (usually) they paid for the event, but that did not mean it had to be done in that way.
Some Local Items from July 2005
• On the second, Nora Jones was selected as the Missouri Health Care Association “Employee of the Year.” Jones had been a nurse at Ridge Crest Nursing Center for her entire career.
• In a photo on the 13th were Daniel Allnutt, Joe Bayless, Trent Bond, Kevin Brown, Chase Carper, A. J. Corbin, Billy Fannin, P. J. Hill, Cody Johnson, Kirsten Lynch, Kris Luzano, Jake Reiman, Andy Skaggs, Jake Reiman, Dan Shreimann and Ethan Strohmeyer . They were Warrensburg High School wrestling camp participants who competed in the Midwest Nationals and won 13 medals.
• An ad on the 14th, “You are cordially invited to attend an open house from 2-4 p. m. at the Daily Star Journal, 135 E. Market to celebrate Avis G. Tucker’s 90th birthday.”
Personal Perspective for July 2005
I knew something was seriously wrong with my body given the sudden and weakening pain in my stomach that spring. But, that had only happened once; and, my annual checkup was not scheduled until November.
Besides, Rhae was planning her wedding for that October; I had to be somewhat involved with that activity. Along with yard, orchard and garden, my plate was too full to worry about my long-term health.
Rhae’s business, Found in Nature, had added floral arranging to its services; so, she was able to reduce the wedding expenses considerably. That business, along with her marriage to Rob still survives as do I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.