Selected World Items from July 2000
• That month, Cape May Foods began the transition to a larger, newer facility in Millville, New Jersey, and began limited production in 2001.
Some Local Items from July 2000
• Ad on the fifth for an evening sale on the seventh by L.C.’s Auction Services: Hattie Stevens and other sellers. Over 500 pieces. Antiques.
• A Warrensburg Chrysler-Pontiac-Dodge-Jeep ad on the 13th had 2000 Dodge Neon: $12,650; 2000 Dodge Dakota 4-door: $22,665 and 2000 Dodge Caravan: $17,955.
Personal Perspective for July 200
We spent the fourth that year in Chicago. We had dinner at the Dearborn. Then we walked to the lake for fantastic fireworks.
We needed to obtain an extended Chinese Visa and Chicago was the closest place. Also, Rhae was doing an internship there and wanted us to bring a truck-load of her things. So, that July trip accomplished several goals.
We, then, thought we had six weeks to pack to leave for our jobs in Beijing.
We sold Sara’s Fiero, gave the Oldsmobile to Rhae leaving the pickup for us to drive to Alabama where we would leave it while in China. Those were the big items. The family leasing our house agreed to allow us some storage space and friends provided other space. Then, the family leasing our home told us they were being forced out of their current abode one month early. They needed our place at the end of July.
Knowing that China was half a world away, we bought round-the-world tickets and four cases that met the airline’s maximum size. They filled the bed of our Dakota.
Clearing out one’s dwelling is a beneficial experience. I’d recommend you do it at least every 30 years. However, don’t try it unless you have the time allotted. We did manage to sell a few items but mostly we donated stuff to Good Will. Still, to clear the house, we had to burn many things which had value only to us. Even then, once out of the house, much had to be done before we could leave the county. We spent the last day of that month at the conference center on campus. To be continued probably.
